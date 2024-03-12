Nayab Singh Saini Sworn in as Haryana's New Chief Minister (Watch Video)

Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday took oath as the new chief minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. BJP MLAs Banwari Lal, Jai Parkash Dalal and independent legislator Ranjit Singh were among the five ministers who took oath along with Saini at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.Saini was chosen as the BJP's legislature party leader after Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down amid cracks in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) alliance which had ruled the state since 2019.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Haryana BJP in charge Biplab Deb and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on being chosen the leader of BJP legislature party,” Saini posted on social platform X.The ties between the two parties had deteriorated following failure of seat sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections. The Khattar cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including the CM and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, and all have resigned. At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member assembly while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

