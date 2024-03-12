Nayab Singh Saini To Be New Haryana CM After Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns

The party announced Tuesday afternoon that Nayab Singh Saini would assume the role of Chief Minister of Haryana, following the resignation of his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar, and the entire cabinet earlier in the day. Saini, who currently serves as the Member of Parliament from Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency and leads the party in the state, is set to be sworn in at 5 pm.

In the midst of political upheaval in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tendered his resignation to the Governor on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that the BJP leadership is contemplating significant alterations within the Haryana government amidst the looming prospect of a rift in its alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). It's anticipated that the BJP legislature party will convene on Tuesday for deliberations. Speculation also surrounds Nayab Saini as a potential replacement for the Chief Minister.