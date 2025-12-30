NCC’s Republic Day Camp kicks off with 2,406 cadets   

New Delhi, Dec 30 As many as 2,406 cadets including 898 girl cadets, drawn from 28 states and eight Union Territories, are participating in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) that kicked off on Tuesday at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment.

The opening ceremony was marked by an all-religion prayer, attended by NCC officials and student representatives, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Director General NCC, welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on their selection for the prestigious Republic Day Camp.

He urged the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship and teamwork transcending barriers of religion, language, and caste in the true spirit of ‘Nation First.’

The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like Best Cadet Competition, Small Arms Firing, Marching Contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, and Flag Area Designing.

This year a total of 2,406 cadets including 898 girl cadets, drawn from 28 states and 08 Union Territories are participating, which is the highest till date.

Cadets and Officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) will also take part in the celebrations this year under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).

Upholding its motto ‘Unity and Discipline,’ the Republic Day Camp brings together NCC cadets from across the country and provides them with opportunities for training and cultural exchange, while instilling a deep sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership in cadets.

As part of the previous NCC Republic Day Camp (RDC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally, witnessed a cultural programme and presented the Best Cadet Awards.

Greeting the gathering on the occasion of NCC Day, the Prime Minister had congratulated the youth from across India who had joined virtually through the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal.

“Being selected for the Republic Day Parade is an achievement in itself,” said the PM addressing the cadets in the previous rally.

He further said that these memories will last a life-time and the cadets would feel proud to have been a part of the momentous occasion.

He congratulated the cadets who had won the awards. Remarking that he had the opportunity to flag off several campaigns of the NCC, the Prime Minister said that such campaigns connect the heritage of India with the aspirations of the youth. He extended his best wishes to all the cadets involved in the campaigns.

PM Modi noted that the NCC was established around the same time as India’s independence.

He highlighted that the journey of the NCC began even before the country’s Constitution and it has inspired the youth of India in nation-building and taught them the importance of discipline.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the government has worked extensively to expand the scope and responsibilities of the NCC in recent years.

He had noted that the NCC has been extended to border areas and coastal districts, with over 170 border talukas and nearly 100 coastal talukas now having NCC presence.

PM Modi also congratulated the three armed forces for taking on the responsibility of specially training young NCC cadets in these districts.

He highlighted that this initiative has benefited thousands of youth living in border areas.

He also expressed pride that the NCC is the largest uniformed youth organization in the world.

