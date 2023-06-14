NCDRC dismisses former CJI JS Verma's family complaint alleging medical negligence resulting to his death

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a complaint filed by the family members of former Chief Justice of India, Justice JS Verma alleging medical negligence in his treatment, resulting in his death.

Pushpa Verma (Wife of Justice JS Verma) and her children had moved the complaint and sought direction to the opposite parties (Private Hospitals and Pvt Nursing Homes and doctors) to pay exemplary damage and compensation of Rs.10,00,00,000, alleging medical negligence in the treatment of Justice J.S. Verma (Retd. Chief Justice Of India), resulting in his death.

Following CJI Verma's death, his wife and children accused the hospitals and doctors who treated him between November 2012 and 2013 of medical negligence.

NCDRC's bench while dismissing the plea on June 12, stated that in the instant case, the standard medical protocols being followed by all opposite parties, it was neither failure of duty of care nor any deficiency from the Opposite parties.

"Prescribing Dabigartan was not a wrong decision it was in the interest of the patient to save him from a cerebral stroke. Justice J.S. Verma, who was elderly (80 yrs) with multiple co-morbidities including Chronic Liver Dysfunction and mid-range ejection fraction (40-45 per cent), Grade III oesophagal varices; all these factors contributed to mortality. The death of Justice J.S. Verma was not attributable to the act of Opposite parties," said the NCDRC.

We have deep sympathies with the death of Justice J S Verma, but it cannot be ground for liability, added NCDRC bench in its final order.

Former Chief Justice of India JS Verma passed away in April 2013 due to multi-organ failure, at the age of 80 years. He retired from the post of CJI in 1998.

Justice Verma also worked as the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission from 1999 to 2003. A 3-member panel headed by him also submitted a report proposing amendments to criminal law in the wake of the Nirbhaya gangrape case of 2012.

Through complaint, Complainants intended to put the compensation, if awarded in the matter in a Trust in the name of Justice Verma, which would be utilized for charitable causes.

