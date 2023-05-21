NCGG completes capacity building prog for civil servants of Maldives, Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], May 21 ( ANI): The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) concluded the 2-week capacity building programme for three batches of civil servants of the Maldives and Bangladesh in New Delhi, said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory session on Friday, VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, highlighted the shared history, culture, and values among Bangladesh, Maldives and India, emphasising their inter-connectedness due to shared borders and shores, added the statement.

Paul emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 2047, which revolves around building a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant India, as per the statement

By embracing the principles and objectives of PM Modi's vision for 2047, he urged civil servants to chart paths as per the needs of their respective countries towards inclusive development, high economic growth, technological advancement, managing urbanisation, environmental sustainability, and global cooperation.

The vision for 2047 provides a roadmap for achieving long-term progress and can inspire nations to strive for a brighter future for their citizens, he said.

Paul stated that by actively working towards these goals, civil servants can also contribute to the larger global vision and help create a better future for all.

He also shared the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which, under the G20 framework, has evolved into the concept of 'one earth, one family, one future'.

"By adopting the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, countries can unite their efforts, resources, and expertise to find innovative and sustainable solutions to these challenges, " Paul said.

This collaborative approach allows for the sharing of best practices, knowledge exchange, and collective problem-solving, ultimately leading to more effective and inclusive development outcomes, he added.

In his address, Director General, NCGG, Bharat Lal, highlighted the role of civil servants in improving the quality of life of people and enabling them to pursue their goals to realise their full potential.

He stressed that civil servants should act as enablers, utilising their skills and capabilities to facilitate positive change and enhancing ease of living.

The DG also emphasised the significance of striving for excellence, both internally within their organisations and externally while serving the public.

"By working with precision, chasing perfection and focusing on development at both individual and societal levels, civil servants can contribute to holistic development," he said.

In partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the NCGG has taken up the responsibility to build the capacities of civil servants of developing countries. So far, 685 officers of the Maldives civil service and 2,100 officers from Bangladesh civil service have been trained.

During the programme, the participants were also taken on exposure visits to the Parliament of India, Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya, and a few cities to see the administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor