NCH facilitates Rs 45 crore refunds across 31 sectors in 8 months, e-commerce leads

New Delhi, Dec 27 The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has facilitated refunds amounting to Rs 45 crore during the eight-month period from April 25-December 26 2025, addressing 67,265 consumer grievances related to refund claims across 31 sectors, it was announced on Saturday.

The e-commerce sector recorded the highest number of grievances and refunds, with 39,965 grievances resulting in refunds of Rs 32 crore.

This was followed by the travel and tourism sector, which registered 4,050 grievances and refunds amounting to Rs 3.5 crore.

NCH is a flagship initiative of the Department of Consumer Affairs that continues to play a crucial role in effective, timely and pre-litigation redressal of consumer grievances across the country.

Operating at the pre-litigation stage under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, NCH enables speedy, inexpensive and amicable resolution of disputes, thereby reducing the burden on Consumer Commissions, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

According to the ministry, grievances related to e-commerce refunds were received from all parts of the country, ranging from major metropolitan cities to remote and less populated regions, highlighting the nationwide reach, accessibility and effectiveness of the National Consumer Helpline.

The top five sectors contributed more than 85 per cent of the total refunds, that include Agency Services, Electronic Products and Airlines.

“A key driver behind this outcome has been the expansion in the number of convergence partners, which has enhanced the collective capacity to address and resolve consumer grievances effectively. This development underscores the robust engagement of relevant stakeholders, reaffirming their commitment to consumer welfare and accountability to resolve grievances of the consumers, said the ministry.

The helpline has emerged as a single point of access for consumers across the country to seek grievance redressal at the pre-litigation stage. Consumers can register their grievances in 17 languages through a toll-free number 1915.

