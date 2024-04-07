NCP legislator Eknath Khadse confirms his 'ghar vapsi' in BJP in a fortnight

Mumbai, April 7 NCP legislator Eknath Khadse on Sunday confirmed his 'ghar vapsi' in BJP in a fortnight.

Khadse left the BJP criticising the state leadership and joined NCP in 2020, and in June 2022, he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council on its nomination.

Khadse said since long, his discussions with BJP veterans and office bearers were underway as they were of the view that he should come back to the party. Khadse, however, made it clear that he had not put any conditions to return to the BJP.

"I met BJP President J. P. Nadda a couple of days before and expressed my desire to join the party. In a fortnight, I will rejoin the BJP," said Khadse.

Khadse announced that he will join the BJP in the presence of central leadership in Delhi and not in Mumbai.

Khadse said that before deciding to enter BJP, he briefed Sharad Pawar who now heads NCP(SP), and its state unit chief Jayant Patil who gave their consent.

"During my crisis, Sharad Pawar helped me. I am grateful to him. However, I have now decided to return to BJP," he told the media.

In a related development, Khadse's daughter and state NCP (SP) women wing chief Rohini Khadse, in her post on X, announced that she would not join the BJP with her father but will remain in the party.

"I belong to this party and will remain in it in the future. I along with respected Sharadchandra Pawar will fight and win," she said.

