NCSC panel seeks report on suicide by MBBS intern in Amritsar

Chandigarh, March 14 Taking cognizance of the suicide by an MBBS intern in a hostel of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College in Punjab's Amritsar after being upset over casteist remarks by teachers, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the district administration and sought an action-taken report on priority.

As per information by the NCSC from media reports, the victim's mother alleged that her daughter was upset over casteist remarks being passed by the college teachers who used to say that they would not let her become a doctor.

Taking action, on Monday the NCSC Commission, on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, asked the Divisional Commissioner (Jalandhar Division), Inspector General of Police (Border Range), Deputy Commissioner (Amritsar) and the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and to submit the report immediately, through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation or the matter.

