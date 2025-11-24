NCW Launches 24×7 Short Code Helpline to Protect Women Facing Abuse and Harassment

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has introduced a new 24×7 short code helpline — 14490, reported news agency IANS. This helpline is set up to offer faster and more accessible support for women facing distress anywhere in the country. The toll-free number is easy to remember and is linked to NCW’s existing helpline 7827170170, ensuring that women can seek immediate assistance without any cost or delay. The service aims to expand the reach of emergency support, especially for those encountering violence, harassment or unsafe situations, reported IANS. The helpline will serve as the first point of contact for women requiring urgent help and will guide callers through the process of intervention. The support system will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities and agencies to ensure a quick response and timely resolution of complaints. NCW has urged citizens, educational institutions, community organisations, and partner networks to widely circulate the helpline number to ensure that every woman is aware of the service available round the clock, reported news agency IANS.

The NCW Women Helpline operates from the commission’s office in New Delhi and functions as a Digital Complaint Registration System for women affected by violence. Through a trained team of professionals, the platform connects women with appropriate authorities — including police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authorities (DLSA), Protection Officers (PO), and One-Stop Crisis Centres (OSC). The service also provides accurate information about government welfare schemes and legal remedies available for women.

NCW receives thousands of complaints every year relating to domestic violence and other forms of abuse, many of which have lasting effects on mental health. To ensure psychological as well as legal support, the helpline is staffed by professionally trained psychological counsellors from reputed mental health and counselling institutions. The initiative aims to support women not only in filing complaints but also in coping with trauma in a safe and structured manner.

Any woman or girl above 18 years of age who is in distress can contact the helpline at 14490. The commission hopes that the new short code will significantly improve access to support services and strengthen its ongoing mission to ensure safety, justice and dignity for women across India.