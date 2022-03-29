NCW launches legal aid clinic to resolve women's grievances

Aiming to make legitimate assistance more accessible to women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Tuesday launched a legal aid clinic which will act as a single-window facility for resolving the grievances of women.

Addressing a public gathering here, Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the legal aid centre aims to provide free legal advice and services to women in the national capital.

"Today is the day that opens up a new chapter in NCW's continuous efforts to help women. The legal aid clinic will focus on protecting women's rights and providing them with a one-stop centre for seeking legal counselling and help. Women will now be able to obtain legal aid without running from pillar to post," NCW Chairperson said.

Under the new legal aid clinic, counselling will be provided for walk-in complainants, women in distress will be given legal assistance, advice and information on various schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)/ DSLSA, assistance in Mahila Jansunwai, free legal aid, hearings in matrimonial cases and other complaints registered with the Commission will be provided among other services.

NCW is also planning to set up similar legal services clinics in other State Commissions for Women.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge Sushant Changotra, Additional Secretary, DSLSA, Namita Aggarwal, Special Secretary, DSLSA and Kanwal Jeet Arora, Member Secretary, DSLSA were present at the launch ceremony of the legal aid clinic at the Commission's office in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

