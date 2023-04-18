NCW seeks action taken report from Bihar govt over assault on woman mining inspector

Patna, April 18 A day after a woman mining inspector was assaulted by the sand mafia on the outskirts of Patna, the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the Bihar government to submit an action taken report in the matter within the next seven days.

The NCW notice was marked to Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani, DGP R.S. Bhatti, Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh and SSP Rajiv Mishra.

A joint team of the mining department and the police had reached Parev village on the banks of Sone river on Monday for inspecting trucks over-loaded with sand. However, they were attacked by the sand mafia there and while some police personnel and mining officials fled from the spot, three mining officials Kumar Gaurav, Sayyad Farhin and Amya Kumari were dragged and brutally assaulted.

The accused also pelted stones on them, especially on the woman mining inspector, Amya Kumari.

Patna police have registered three FIRs against 53 persons and arrested 45 of them. The police also said that raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused persons.

Meanwhile, Mining Minister Ramanand Yadav claimed on Tuesday that the state government will break the backbone of sand mafias in Bihar.

"I have seen the video of the assault on a woman mining officer. I will initiate the strongest possible action against the miscreants," Yadav said.

