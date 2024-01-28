‘NDA Government Formed in Bihar…’ PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar and New Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (January 28), congratulated Nitish Kumar and his newly formed BJP-RJD-led government in Bihar. PM Modi to X, formerly Twitter, said, "The newly formed NDA government in Bihar will leave no stone unturned to full fill the aspirations of the state's development and its people Congratulations to Chief Minister Ji, Samrat Chaudhary Ji, and Vijay Sinha Ji on taking the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve the people of the state with utmost dedication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulating the newly appointed Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. The tweet reflects his confidence in the NDA government's commitment to the development of Bihar and the welfare of its citizens.

PM Modi Tweeted

बिहार में बनी एनडीए सरकार राज्य के विकास और यहां के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। @NitishKumar जी को मुख्यमंत्री और सम्राट चौधरी जी एवं विजय सिन्हा जी को उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि यह टीम पूरे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2024

On Sunday evening, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 9th time after he, along with his party, joined the BJP-led NDA bloc. Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, and BJP National President JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram.

Nitish handed his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with letters of support from the BJP legislators. Accepting his resignation letter, the Governor requested him to discharge his administrative duties as the caretaker chief minister till the new government takes shape. Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.