NDA MLC candidates file nominations for the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (Watch Video)

10 NDA MLC candidates have filed nominations for the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and several other leaders. Seven candidates are from the BJP and three others are from the alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the list of its candidates for the Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 11 seats up for contest in Bihar, the BJP has announced its candidates for 3 seats for now. In Uttar Pradesh, the candidates will fight for 13 MLC seats with BJP announcing its candidates on 7 seats.

The MLC election in Bihar and UP is scheduled for March 21 and the last date for filing the nomination is March 11.In Bihar, BJP has fielded Mangal Pandey, Dr. Lal Mohan Gupta, and Anamika Singh for the MLC election 2024 while in Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party is going with Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Mahendra Kumar Singh, Mohit Beniwal, Ashok Katariya, Dharmendra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal and Santosh Singh.

The MLC election in Bihar is going to be the first poll after the change in government and the return of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the NDA fold. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded some high-profile candidates for the MLC election including former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and former Minister Abdulbari Siddiqui. The other two candidates from the main Opposition party are Dr. Urmila Thakur and Faisal Ali.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the name of Pradeep Verma as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. The elections for the 2 seats of Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand will be conducted on March 21, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced last week.



