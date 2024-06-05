NDA Wins Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha Election, Swearing-In Ceremony Scheduled for June 8

The Lok Sabha election results were announced yesterday with the NDA emerging victorious with a significant margin. There is now a buzz in political circles as NDA is set to take power for the third consecutive time. The date for the swearing-in of the new government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is reportedly scheduled for the evening of June 8. Preparations are underway for the event.

When Narendra Modi takes office as Prime Minister for the third time, he will set a new record, becoming the second leader in the country's history to achieve this feat. Previously, this record was held by Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, a meeting of the NDA is scheduled in Delhi at 4 pm, with leaders like JDU chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu expected to attend. Following discussions with NDA allies, the BJP's parliamentary board will convene to plan the government formation and oath ceremony.

Also Read: "World recognizes significance, weight of India's role...": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy congratulates PM Modi on election win

Nitish Kumar, the JDU chief, arrived in Delhi this Wednesday morning, while Chandrababu Naidu is likely to join him by the afternoon. In 2019, the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony took place seven days after the election results were declared. Similarly, when the NDA government was formed in 2014, Modi took oath as Prime Minister ten days later. Regarding the Lok Sabha election outcome, the NDA secured a majority with 292 seats, while the India Aghadi won 234 seats, and 7 independent candidates were also victorious.