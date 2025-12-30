NDMC to hold New Year's first 'Suvidha Camp' to resolve grievances on Jan 3

New Delhi, Dec 30 The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise the New Year's first 'Suvidha Camp' on January 3, 2026, for improving service delivery and ensuring prompt grievance redressal, an official said on Tuesday.

The camp will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre at Jai Singh Road (near Palika Kendra) in New Delhi from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

An official added that the initiative forms a key component of NDMC's sustained citizen outreach programme aimed at strengthening direct engagement, improving service delivery, and ensuring prompt grievance redressal.

The Suvidha Camp is designed as a single-window facilitation platform where residents and stakeholders can seek information, submit requests, and resolve issues related to a wide spectrum of municipal services.

Residents, service users, resident welfare associations, market traders associations, and NDMC employees -- both serving and retired -- are encouraged to participate and benefit from on-the-spot assistance, an official statement said.

During the camp, citizens will be able to address matters pertaining to electricity services (including new connections, disconnections, load enhancement or reduction, and name change/transfer), property tax, birth and death certificates.

Service-related issues of NDMC employees, waterlogging and sanitation, waste disposal and road repairs, pension schemes (widow, old age and disability), as well as booking of Barat Ghars and public parks, among other NDMC services, will also be taken up at the camp.

Dedicated helpdesks manned by officials from various NDMC departments will be available to provide direct, time-bound, and efficient assistance, ensuring swift resolution of grievances and clarity on procedures.

The Suvidha Camp is held regularly on the first Saturday of every month at the NDMC Convention Centre, reinforcing NDMC's commitment to transparent, responsive, and citizen-friendly governance, the statement added.

In addition to physical Suvidha Camps, NDMC has also introduced the "Jan Suvidha Portal", a digital and contactless grievance redressal platform that enables citizens to submit complaints online, track their status, and provide feedback on the quality of resolution.

The portal is accessible through the official NDMC website, offering a convenient and accountable mechanism for service delivery.

The NDMC reaffirms its commitment to delivering efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric services through both physical and digital platforms, ensuring ease of access, transparency, and improved quality of life for all residents, an official added.

