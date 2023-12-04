Necessary for party to discuss Gehlot OSD's statement, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Dec 4 Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Monday called for a thorough discussion both in Jaipur and New Delhi on the party's defeat, including the remarks made by outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD.

"I believe that it is necessary to reflect on this defeat," Pilot said in a media interaction in Tonk.

On Gehlot OSD's statement, he said: "I have also seen the statement of CM's OSD, it is necessary for the party to brainstorm on it as well." Lokesh Sharma, in an X post, said: "The CM betrayed the high command, he brought the party to the bottom."

"The incident of September 25 was completely sponsored," he said, referring to the near revolt by Gehlot's supporters and holding of a parallel meeting of legislators.

Pilot, who was in Tonk after registering a record victory, said that he dedicated his second victory from Tonk Assembly constiturency to the people and workers.

On the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said: "I have always been a Congress worker. Whatever responsibility is given to me, I will discharge it honestly in every possible way."

