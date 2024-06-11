NEDFi gives financial aid to cyclone Remal-hit people in Mizoram

Aizawl, June 11 The North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) on Tuesday announced Rs 25 lakh to provide necessary relief and rehabilitation support to communities affected by cyclone Remal, which recently devastated various northeastern states affecting thousands of people and destroying properties, officials said.

Officials said that NEDFi Chairman-cum-Managing Director, PVSLN Murty handed over the amount to Mission Foundation Movement, a reputed NGO in Mizoram, in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhawma.

The Guwahati-based NEDFi, a non-banking finance company registered with the RBI, provided the relief assistance as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

An official statement said that the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to NEDFi CMD for the vital support extended to the state.

NEDFi General Manager Ashim Kumar Das apprised the Chief Minister of the corporation's services aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the state.

He highlighted the banana fibre craft cluster promoted by NEDFi at Sesawng village under the corporation's CSR programme.

