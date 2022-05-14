NEET PG Admit Card 2022 released, know how to download

The admit card for the National Entrance Examination Test, NEET PG 2022, has released today 14th May. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download admit cards online on the official website nbe.edu.in. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Exam has not been postponed by Supreme Court. The SC today on 13th May heard the plea on the delay of the exam, which was made by a bunch of aspirants. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud heard the case and gave its verdict.

But the SC dismissed all requests and decided to commence the exam on the same date as it was earlier decided by the authorities. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 21. Earlier the exam was scheduled for March but later the authorities postponed the exam and decided to take it in May.

Know how to download the admit card