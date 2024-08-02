NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: No Systemic Breach, Leak Limited to Patna and Hazaribagh, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, August 2, in its judgement on the NEET-UG 2024 leak case, said that there were no systemic breaches of medical entrance exam question papers and the leak was only limited to Patna and Hazaribagh.

The apex court said the committee constituted by the Centre also considered framing SOP for technological advancements to identify potential weaknesses in the cyber security of the examination system, processes for enhanced identity checks, and CCTV monitoring of exam centres.

The court further stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) must avoid a flip-flop approach. The NTA gave the wrong question paper to over 1500 students, then gave grace marks and later a retest was called for. The court called for restructuring of the entire process. It spelled out the mandate for the Expert Committee constituted by the Centre for rejig of exam procedures.

On August 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first chargesheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused, officials told news agency PTI. In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Patna, the agency has invoked IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, destruction of evidence among others.

"Supreme Court has laid down various guidelines regarding paper leak. The court has taken note of the paper leak which happened in Hazaribagh and Patna, and a committee was also formed. Supreme Court has directed the committee to incorporate all those points which have been laid down in the judgment. SC directed that you have to take care of the travelling of the paper, CCTV cameras have to be installed and impersonation may not happen. They also directed the committee to submit the report before the Supreme Court. The time granted to the committee was two months, which has been extended by some time," said Advocate Shwetank Sailakwal.