Neighbour held for setting woman on fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 10 The police on Tuesday arrested a man from Dhankot village for setting a woman on fire.

The police said the victim Seema, 23, of Farrukh Nagar, Gurugram, was to get married on May 11.

The accused Jaipal alias Billu (22), a neighbour, used to eve-tease the victim often and she had informed her father Ashok about it.

On Sunday, the woman was sleeping in a room on the terrace. The accused barged into the complainant's house and burnt her after pouring petrol which caused 50 per cent burn injuries.

Neighbours rescued her and rushed her to a hospital from there she was referred to Delhi for further treatment.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he loved the woman and wanted to get married but the woman's marriage was fixed somewhere and due to this he committed the crime," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

Crime branch Farrukhnagar unit arrested him on charges of attempt to murder and remanded him in judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor