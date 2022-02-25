Never uttered a word on women's safety: SP leader Jaya Bachchan slams Yogi Adityanath ahead of fifth phase of UP polls

Ahead of the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajya Sabha member and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan on Friday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state of lying and said that the Chief Minister "never uttered a word" on women's safety.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sirathu while campaigning for Samajwadi Party (SP), she said, "They forget that your chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) has abandoned the family. What do they know about the family? What do they know, what is a daughter-in-law, a daughter. These people tell nothing but lies."

"I have been in Parliament for 15 years, they have not told anything except lies. When he is in power and when he was not in power, he never uttered a word for women's safety," she added.

"They are looking at the work done by Akhilesh Yadav. They did not do any work after that," she stated.

Former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav was also present at the public rally.

The seven-phased UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts. While the four phases have already concluded, the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

