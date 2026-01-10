New book highlights distinct 'Orchha Kalam' tradition in historic wall paintings

New Delhi, Jan 10 A new scholarly publication has brought fresh attention to the historic wall paintings of Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, by identifying them as a distinct and independent artistic tradition called the ‘Orchha Kalam’.

Titled Orchha Kalam, the book is authored by Dr Vishwapati Trivedi, IAS (Retd), former Secretary to the Government of India, and Mona Trivedi. The research spans more than four decades and draws on rare photographic records and sustained study.

The authors first encountered the murals in the late 1970s, when they observed widespread neglect and vandalism of Orchha’s ancient wall paintings.

Concerned by the absence of systematic documentation, they began an extensive photographic survey of the artworks, initially supported by a research grant from the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

Orchha, the historic town in Madhya Pradesh, holds a unique distinction in India. Along with Ayodhya, it is the only place where Lord Rama is regarded not merely as a deity but as the reigning King of the town.

The most prominent symbol of this devotion is the Chaturbhuj Temple, dedicated to Lord Rama in his four-armed form. The temple was constructed by Queen Ganesh Kunwar, wife of Raja Madhukar Shah, during the late 16th century. Its towering spire and grand architecture make it one of the most striking landmarks in Orchha.

Adjacent to it stands the Raj Mandir (also known as Raja Mahal), built by Raja Madhukar Shah himself during his reign from 1554 to 1591. The palace-temple complex features exquisite murals and frescoes depicting scenes from the Ramayana, showcasing the artistic brilliance of the Orchha school of painting.

Over more than four decades, despite demanding professional commitments and periods abroad, the couple continued their research. They engaged with leading international institutions and art historians, building on rare photographic records and in-depth study to present the paintings as a distinct school.

The book compiles rare images, detailed visual records, and expert interpretations, making it an essential resource for researchers, students, art historians, and conservationists.

The work underscores Orchha's place in India's mural painting heritage, complementing broader efforts to safeguard sites like the palaces and temples where these artworks grace the walls.

