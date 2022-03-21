New covid wave erupts in many countries, central govt to take big steps for precaution

The growing number of corona patients in some countries of the world has created an atmosphere of concern around the world. Therefore, the central government has also started taking precautions. The Indian government is considering giving a booster dose of corona vaccine to the adult population of the country to prevent corona spread.

The news agency Reuters quoted sources close to the matter as saying on Monday that the government has not yet decided whether the booster dose of the corona will be free of charge. At a time when corona infection is on the rise globally, the central government is considering a booster dose of Covid-19. Currently, covid cases are on the rise in Southeast Asian countries, including China and Europe.

In India, meanwhile, covid booster doses are currently preferred for frontline workers and citizens over 60 years of age. Meanwhile, the government has approved vaccinations for children between the ages of 12 and 14. The government has taken this decision a few weeks after the start of schools in many states.

The United States and Europe, like India, are preparing to give booster doses of corona vaccine to citizens.

BA2, which is currently a sub-variant of the Omicron variant, has led to an increase in covid cases in many parts of the world. Health experts say the sub-variant is more contagious. However, it is said that it is not more serious. A fourth wave of corona is also being speculated by several experts in India.