New Delhi Municipal Council Introduces Free Tea and Snacks for Over 5,000 Field Staff

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that it will provide free tea and snacks to its field staff across multiple departments. This new initiative is designed to support more than 5,000 employees, including sweepers, gardeners, groundsmen, and linemen from the electricity department, according to an official statement to PTI.

The official added the decision is on the same lines as practiced in the police and paramilitary forces where the personnel working during the odd hours receive free refreshments.

According to the official, NDMC is the first municipal body in India to launch such a program. The provision of free refreshments is aimed at acknowledging and supporting these workers who frequently operate under challenging conditions. While specific implementation details have yet to be disclosed, an NDMC lineman noted, "This initiative is a blessing, especially during the early hours and winter when finding food or tea is difficult."

