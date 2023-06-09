New Delhi: Two held after exchange of fire in RK Puram; one suspected in BJP leader Surendra Matiala's murder

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Delhi police arrested two persons, including one allegedly involved in the murder of BJP leader Surendra Matiala, after an exchange of fire at RK Stadium in the RK Puram area on Friday morning, said the police.

On April 14, BJP leader Matiala was shot dead at his office in the national capital's Dwarka area by two unidentified assailants.

Based on a tipoff, the RK Puram crime branch laid a trap to arrest the assailants.

As the assailants arrived, the police team asked them to surrender but they attempted to flee the spot and opened fire on police. In retaliation, police also fired and in the course of action, they got arrested.

Previously, in connection to Matiala's murder case, Delhi Police nabbed six accused, including the shooter who is related to an absconding gangster. While speaking to ANI, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said, "Six accused, including the shooter Yogesh, have been nabbed in the Surendra Matiala murder case. Two are juvenile among the nabbed ones."

"Shooter is a resident of the Jhajjar district. He is related to an absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan. The motive will be clear when we will nab the main conspirator," the DCP added. A weapon has been recovered from his (Yogesh's) possession, police said, adding that the five others were booked under a criminal conspiracy.

According to police, an initial investigation has revealed that the incident took place as the accused persons wanted to show their dominance in the area. They were linked with Sangwan through the messaging application. A social media post also got viral in which Sangwan took responsibility for the killing, police said.

