New India is advancing under PM Modi's guidance: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the country and the world have witnessed India's new development journey, recognition of faith, and heritage over the past nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Gita Press centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said, "This is the new India, and the new India is moving forward by following the path shown by PM Modi and joining the resolve to make the country the biggest power in the world."

Welcoming the chief guest of the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister described him as the 'architect' of New India, a great son of 'Mother India' and a leader who had elevated India's standing in the world.

The Chief Minister said that "Yoga is a very ancient art of India and PM Modi gave it global recognition for the first time. The United Nations designated June 21 as World Yoga Day on the Prime Minister's suggestion. 180 countries around the world are now practising Yoga and expressing their gratitude towards India."

The Chief Minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has improved India's standing in international forums. The popularity of the prime minister across the globe, whether in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Australia, Germany, Japan, or the United States, boosts the sense of national pride in 140 crore people and motivates everyone to advance.

CM also recited the verses of the Gita for PM Modi and said, "Whatever a great man does, that alone other men also do; whatever he sets up as the standard, that the world (people) follows."

The Chief Minister said, "Kumbh-2019 has been recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the work of honouring faith and restoring places of faith is being done today. Be it the grand Dham of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, Kedarpuri in Kedarnath, Mahakal lok of Ujjain, or the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram being built in Ayodhya, all are being finished one by one."

Stating that under the guidance of PM Modi, a new journey of faith and development has started in Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur as well, Yogi said, "The fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur, which remained closed for 30 years, is running at 110 per cent capacity today."

People of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Western Bihar, and Nepal can receive medical care from AIIMS, which is a reality and not just a dream. Yogi added that to control diseases like encephalitis, the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) regional centre for research and investigation has been opened in Gorakhpur.

Ramgarhtal, which was once a haven for criminals, has a new identity as a magnificent lake, said the chief minister. Referring to the UDAN scheme, CM Yogi said that before 2017, there was one flight service from Gorakhpur, today there are 14 flights.

"Today, Vande Bharat, the new train of new India between Gorakhpur and Lucknow, is also being inaugurated by PM Modi," said CM Yogi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the glorious journey of 100 years of Gita Press has been completed. No prime minister had ever arrived, even after 75 years of independence.

"In addition to honouring Gita Press today by coming here, the jury constituted under the chairmanship of the PM also gave the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press. This honour is not only for Gita Press but for every heritage of India," said the UP CM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor