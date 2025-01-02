New Orleans Attack: PM Modi Condemns Cowardly Act, Offers Prayers for Victims

The attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on January 1, 2025, was indeed a tragic and horrific act, with at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was identified as a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran, and his actions have been classified as an act of terrorism by the FBI. His vehicle contained an ISIS flag and suspected explosive devices. The FBI has confirmed that the vehicle was rented from the car rental platform Turo.

Global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have strongly condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families. Other world leaders like Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also offered their condolences and called for the fight against terrorism to be strengthened.

We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2025

Also Read: New Orleans Horror: 10 Killed, 30 Injured as Vehicle Plows Into Crowd on New Year’s Day in US, Followed by Shooting (Watch Video)

The incident raised concerns about potential links to the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, with both incidents involving vehicles rented from Turo. U.S. President Joe Biden assured the public that law enforcement was investigating these potential connections and committed every available resource to ensure American safety.