New Parliament reflects contributions from different Indian states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his belief that the recently built Parliament building would instil a sense of pride in every Indian. This sentiment is well-founded, as the construction materials for the new Parliament were carefully selected from various regions across India.

Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh provided the carpets, Tripura contributed bamboo flooring, and Rajasthan's exquisite stone carvings were incorporated into the design. This careful selection of materials showcases the unity in diversity that defines our nation's heritage.

Nagpur in Maharashtra provided the teakwood used in the construction of the building, while Sarmathura in Rajasthan supplied the striking red and white sandstone. It's worth noting that Sarmathura has also been a source of sandstone for prominent landmarks in the national capital, such as the Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb. This utilization of materials from Nagpur and Sarmathura establishes a strong connection between the new Parliament and the historical architectural marvels of our country.

The Kesharia green stone has been obtained from Udaipur, the red granite from Lakha near Ajmer, and the white marble has been acquired from Ambaji in Rajasthan.

The steel structure used for the false ceilings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers was obtained from the Union territory of Daman and Diu, while the furniture in the new building was made in Mumbai. The stone lattice works that can be seen throughout the building were sourced from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The materials used for the Ashoka Emblem were obtained from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Ashok Chakra, which adorns the walls of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers, as well as the exterior of the parliament building, was sourced from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The stone carving was carried out by sculptors from Abu Road and Udaipur, using stone aggregates obtained from Kotputali, Rajasthan. For the construction of the new Parliament building, manufactured sand, known as M-sand, from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana was used in the concrete mix. M-sand is considered eco-friendly as it is made by crushing large hard stones or granite, instead of extracting it from river beds.

The fly ash bricks used in the construction were obtained from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while the brass works and pre-cast trenches were sourced from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The new Lok Sabha Chamber is designed to resemble India's National Bird, the Peacock, while the new Rajya Sabha Chamber is inspired by the National Flower, the Lotus.

The building is equipped with an integrated system that ensures high efficiency in utilizing energy, water, and other resources. It has been certified as a 5-star green building by GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), indicating its environmentally-friendly design and practices.

Tata Projects won the contract to build the new Parliament building, a part of the Centre's Central Vista redevelopment plans. Tata Projects had beaten Larsen and Toubro by offering to accomplish the project for Rs 861.9 crore. The new Parliament building is designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management led by renowned architect Bimal Patel.