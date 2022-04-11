New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

Imphal, April 11 The scientists from Manipur have found a new plant species of "Cherry Blossom" and as a mark of respect and for the outstanding contributions of scientist Dr Dinabandhu Sahoo, they named the new plant species as "Prunus dinabandhuana".

The Cherry Blossom or "Sakura" is the national flower of Japan, which is also a source of inspiration for the Japanese people, and India became the 28th country in the world had earlier been included in the Sakura Map.

For Sahoo's over eight years long determined efforts, the "Cherry Blossom" is now available in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Assam and Tripura.

In November 2016, Dr Sahoo, a professor at the Department of Botany under the University of Delhi

