New regulations for use of diesel generator sets in Delhi, NCR to curb air pollution

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued fresh guidelines to prevent, control and abate air pollution caused by diesel generator (DG) sets in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The commission has directed all sectors in NCR including industrial, commercial, residential, and office establishments for effective adoption of the Revised Schedule for regulated operations of Diesel Generator (DG) sets including for periods under GRAP from October 1, 2023.

"To comprehensively and effectively prevent, control and abate air pollution caused by Diesel Generator (DG) sets in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), in modification of all extant directions/orders/guidelines, has directed for the adoption of the Revised Schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Office establishments, etc," as per Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Further, the schedule for regulation of DG sets would come into force in the entire NCR strictly with effect from October 1, 2023.

"Retro-fitment of dual fuel kits and Emission Control Devices (ECDs), wherever warranted, needs to be targeted to be completed latest by September 30, 2023, failing which the use of the DG set shall not be permitted under any circumstances, anywhere in the entire NCR, even for periods not under GRAP restrictions," the Ministry said.

Representations from industrial associations, commercial entities, business organizations and individuals were received in the Commission and the issues have been repeatedly raised during interactions including with the industrial associations and the Chambers of Commerce, and with MSMEs associations across NCR in particular citing various techno-commercial and financial constraints, it further stated.

"In view of the technical, commercial and practical aspects and the constraints involved in emission control from DG sets and considering the practical aspects of the implementation of Directions and a need to minimize pollution arising out of large scale use of DG sets across the various sectors including industrial, commercial, institutional and residential units/ premises, the extant directions on the regulated use of DG sets were comprehensively reviewed leading to the revised schedule," Ministry added.

The Commission again urges all stakeholders concerned including vendors for all capacities of DG sets in the NCR, to strictly adopt the Revised Schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the entire NCR.

The Ministry further said, NCR State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs)/ DPCC shall ensure compliance with the above Directions through suitable consent mechanisms and periodic monitoring.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor