New York Apartment Fire: Indian National Studying in the U.S. Dies in Albany from Severe Burn Injuries

A devastating fire broke out in an apartment complex in Birmingham on Friday night, claiming the lives of two Indian students and leaving several others injured. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Telugu community and families back home.

According to initial reports, ten students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, all pursuing higher education at the University of Alabama, were residing in the building when flames suddenly erupted. Within minutes, thick smoke filled the apartment corridors, leaving students struggling to breathe and calling out for help.

Fire and rescue teams responded swiftly to the emergency, evacuating 13 students from the smoke-choked premises. Two students who suffered critical injuries were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, both students — identified as Udumula Sahaja Reddy from Hyderabad and another student from Kukatpally — succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Local authorities, Telugu organizations, and university representatives have stepped in to support the survivors and are working closely with families to provide further assistance and coordinate necessary arrangements.