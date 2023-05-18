Newborn found abandoned in tapioca field in Kerala district

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 A newborn baby was found abandoned in a tapioca field in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Thursday.

Manoj, who lives near Kaviyoor, and his family woke up to the cries of a baby this morning.

On realising that the cries were coming from the adjacent plot where tapioca was planted, Manoj rushed to the spot only to find a wailing newborn.

"I picked up the baby and informed the local police station. The newborn might have been abandoned just before sunrise. The baby appeared to be a day or two old. Soon, police arrived and took possession of the baby," said Manoj.

The baby has now been admitted at the local state-run hospital at Thiruvalla and the Child Welfare Committee has taken over its custody.

