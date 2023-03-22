NGO Terror Funding Case: NIA Court sends journalist to 10-day remand

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Delhi's National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Wednesday sent arrested accused freelance journalist Irfan Mehraj to 10-day remand in NGO Terror Funding Case.

Irfan Mehraj was recently arrested by the NIA from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in the NGO Terror funding case registered in October 2020.

The NIA Court of Delhi after taking note of the submissions decided to send Mehraj into 10-day custodial remand of NIA.

The anti-terror agency arrested Mehraj on Monday.

"He was said to be a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his orgzation, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS)," said the agency.

The agency said, "The action was taken following comprehensive investigations into the NGO Terror funding case."

"Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights," said the NIA.

"Involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, Trusts and Societies in the funding of terror-related activities is being probed in this case," it said.

"Some NGOs, both registered as well as un-registered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health and Education," said the NIA.

The agency further said, "Some of these orgsations have developed links with proscribed terrorist orgzations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)."

Soon after the arrest, JKPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "While conmen are given a free run in Kashmir, journalists like Irfan Mehraj are arrested for doing their duty by speaking the truth. Draconian laws like UAPA are abused constantly to ensure that the process itself becomes the punishment."

