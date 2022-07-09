NGT asks panel to check water of Kota pond where 'croc deaths' reported

New Delhi, July 9 The National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee to look into the water quality and legality of construction near Kala Talab in Rajasthan's Kota, where media reported the deaths of over 50 crocodiles due to construction and beautification work.

"We direct a joint Committee of Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate, Kota to further look into the matter after ascertaining the facts about water quality and legality of constructions in the area," said the principal bench of NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd).

"... it may ensure necessary remedial action so that the water quality is maintained as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and constructions take place in accordance with the provisions of the EIA Notification dated September 14, 2006 and other applicable norms. The buffer zone in the periphery of the pond may be kept free of construction." the order read.

The green court, taking cognisance of the matter, had asked the District Forest Officer to maintain vigilance against any damage to the wildlife habitat while dealing the plea.

The Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) Kota earlier had denied the reports. "No evidence of death of crocodile was found in the pond," it said adding that the pond is not part of the Chambal Crocodile Sanctuary which is at a distance of 3.5 km from Chambal river.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor