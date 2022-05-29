NGT case turns spotlight on Kerala's serpent groves acting as biodiversity reserves
By IANS | Published: May 29, 2022 09:39 AM2022-05-29T09:39:03+5:302022-05-29T09:56:05+5:30
New Delhi, May 29 Responding to a petition alleging the destruction of a sacred pond with its presiding ...
New Delhi, May 29 Responding to a petition alleging the destruction of a sacred pond with its presiding deity "Nagaraja"
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app