NGT concerned over environmental violations at Ghazipur abattoir in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 The National Green Tribunal has noted multiple failures of the authorities in taking action against environmental violations by a slaughter house at Ghazipur in the national capital.

A NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, in an order passed on February 23, observed that the abattoir was discharging untreated effluent and abstracting groundwater illegally.

The bench was dealing with a complaint filed against violation of environmental norms in the operation of a slaughterhouse by Frigorifico Allana Pvt.

According to the applicant, the slaughterhouse is being run even after the expiry of the lease agreement and discharging carcass residue in the groundwater and drains. Accordingly, the tribunal had assigned a joint committee to look into the matter. Taking note of the report by the committee, the NGT pointed out that number of animals to be slaughtered is not specifically authorised, and "de-watering machine for drying the sludge has not been established in the abattoir.

"We hold that there is a failure of the statutory regulators in taking further action, in the light of the violations established. Let necessary action be taken in the matter of fixing accountability for past violations applying the 'Polluter Pays' principle and also preventing further violations under the provisions of the Air, Water, and EP Acts, following due process of law," the bench directed.

It also said the Project Proponent to submit its version to the statutory regulators within two weeks and also sought an action taken report, covering the observations, including management of carcass and rendering plant, to be filed by April 15. "The Committee could not find the final location point for the disposal of treated effluents which was not as per consent conditions. There is no irrigation plan. Further, one of the handpumps in Murga mandi is highly contaminated, and concerned authorities - DPCC, DJB, and Delhi Ground Water Board need to survey the area and take measures so that use of such polluted water does not adversely affect public health," the order read.

Further hearing in the matter is slated for May 13.

