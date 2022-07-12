NGT forms panel to probe fish deaths in Delhi's Najafgarh drain

New Delhi, July 12 The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in a suo motu action, has formed a joint committee of pollution and others officials and the District Magistrate to probe into the mass death of fish upstream Najafgarh drain in the southwest Delhi.

"...water samples were collected from the drain showing BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand) level to be 76 mg/l against laid down standard of 30 mg/l. COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) was 320 mg/l against laid down standard to 250 mg/l. The media report mentions that 100-150 fish were dead in the pond, 500 metres away from Najafgarh drain, as per information of the residents. Photographs show a large number of dead fish in the water of Najafgarh drain..." NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarash Kumar Goel (retd) said in an order passed on Monday.

"In view of above, we require a factual and action taken report from a joint Committee of the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Govt. of Delhi and District Magistrate, South West Delhi within one month..."

In the past few days, hundred of fish have been found dead upstream of Najafgarh drain in the national capital.

According to the locals, scores of fish have also died in a pond in the adjoining Jhuljhuli village of the area. But the pond is not connected to the Najafgarh drain.

Meanwhile, the DPCC on Sunday collected samples from the drain to determine the biochemical oxygen demand and the chemical oxygen demand levels of the drain. The BOD is a measure of the amount of oxygen required for bacteria to decompose organic components present in water, while the COD measures chemicals in the water.

