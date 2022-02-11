NGT junks plea against opening school in Lucknow's residential area

New Delhi, Feb 11 The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea seeking to halt the construction of a City Montessori School in the thickly populated residential locality of Lucknow alleging air pollution and other violations.

According to the applicant, establishing such a school will add to the vehicular movement and air pollution and will be in violation of the Master Plan under Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said while it is true that any construction has to be compliant with the Master Plan maintaining requisite open areas in terms thereof, there is no clear material in the application showing illegality in the construction of the proposed school.

"In the absence thereof, we do not find any substantial question of environment requiring adjudication by this Tribunal," NGT said in an order dated February 8. Accordingly, the application has been dismissed.

