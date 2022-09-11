NGT on Kerala water pollution: 'Crime against humanity', 'victims poor, voiceless'

New Delhi, Sep 11 Expressing concern over the continuing serious pollution in the Periyar river of Kerala and its consequences on public health and the environment, the National Green Tribunal observed that pollution is a "crime against humanity" and the "victims are poor voiceless people".

"Pollution is crime against humanity and under law of the land. Right to clean environment is part of Right to Life. As already noted, large number of deaths and diseases are attributable to it. Most of the victims are poor voiceless people. Even if victims are poor and helpless, no State under the Constitution can show apathy and pay lip sympathy to the issue inspite of binding Court orders...," NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel-led bench said in a recent order.

The bench was dealing with three similar complaints over the pollution of the Periyar river, the longest river in the state which is also known as "the lifeline of Kerala".

Pulling up the state government, the green court said, "Reports of the authorities during the last several years do not show improvement in water quality of the River Periyar at any of the locations in question. It is not clear whether the river water is fit for bathing purpose, with Fecal Coliform counts being within acceptable level."

Pointing out that the river which is adjoining the Arabian Sea in its last phase through the city of Cochin, the commercial capital of the state, the tribunal noted that the Greater Kochi

