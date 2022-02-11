NGT seeks report on plea against Pharma company in Gurugram

New Delhi, Feb 11 The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Contol Board to submit a factual and action taken report within two months on a plea against a Gurugram-based Pharmaceutical company allegedly operating in violation of environmental norms.

In his plea, the applicant Surendar Kumar Sharma stated that M/s. Kimia Biosciences Ltd. (Previously M/s. Laurel Organics Ltd.), Damdama lake road, Village Bhondsi, Tehsil Sohna, Gurgaon, has been violating environmental norms, particularly causing water pollution. The unit is engaged in manufacture of medicines without requisite pollution control devices, he said, adding various notices were issued by the State PCB for closure it from 2003 till September 10, 2021, setting out the violations but no remedial action has been taken.

"In view of the above, without expressing any opinion in the matter at this stage, we consider it necessary to require a factual and action taken report from the State PCB by email within two months", said an order issued by the bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel.

It further directed that the report may particularly mention the decision taken on the show cause notices issued and current compliance status. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the State PCB and file an affidavit of service within a week.A copy of this order be forwarded to State PCB by email for compliance, read the order dated February 8.Further hearing in the matter has been posted for May 13.

