NHA launches online public dashboard for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has launched a public dashboard for real-time information on the scheme, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The ABDM public dashboard is a one-stop solution for information on the mission's progress of the state and UTs.

The ABDM public dashboard displays detailed information on the core registries under the mission - Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR).

As per the dashboard, as on May 30, 2022, the total number of ABHA (earlier known as health ID) created is 22.1 crore, over 16.6 thousand healthcare professionals have registered in the HPR, over 69.4 thousand health facilities have been registered in the HFR, over 1.8 lakh health records already linked by users and the recently revamped ABHA app has crossed over 5.1 lakh downloads.

The Health Ministry said that all the stakeholders can easily access the ABDM public dashboard from the ABDM website.

"The dashboard captures data related to the number of ABHA generated, the number of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc. registered, and digital health records linked with ABHA. The dashboard also has granular details in relation to a number of health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc. registered on a daily basis as well as cumulative till date," the ministry said.

It further said that partner-wise data of ABHA generation created and digital health records linked are made available on the dashboard in real-time. This data is further broken down into several key components that give updates on the scheme's progress in specific areas.

Elaborating on the thought behind the public dashboard, Dr RS Sharma, CEO, NHA said, "ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and inter-operability. The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner. This also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM ecosystem partners since we have included the data related to the number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform-wise."

The ABDM public dashboard gives a transparent view of the number of ABHA generated on national as well as state and UT levels. The numbers are further segregated on the basis of gender and age.

For Health Facility Registry, the dashboard presents the data in infographics format based on ownership (government or private), systems of medicine (Modern Medicine - Allopathy, Ayurveda, Sowa- Rigpa, Physiotherapy, Unani, Dentistry, Siddha, Homeopathy etc.) and state-wise facilities registered under the ABDM.

Similarly, for the HPR, the dashboard shows the data segregation on basis of their employment type - government or private sector, systems of medicine and the states and UT from where the applications have been received.

ABHA number generation facility is also available via several popular digital health applications like CoWIN, PMJAY, Aarogya Setu, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, e-Sushrut Railway Hospital, etc.

The ABDM dashboard also displays each partner's performance and the number of health records linked by each partnering app.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor