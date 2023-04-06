NHRC issues notice to Haryana, Gujarat govt over reported deaths of sanitation workers in different incidents

New Delhi [India], April 6 : After taking suo moto cognizance of media reports about the deaths of seven station workers in two different incidents in Jhajjar and Bharuch Districts of Haryana and Gujarat respectively, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India on Thursday issued notices to both the State governments.

It has issued notices to the State Governments of Gujarat and Haryana, through their Chief Secretaries and DGPs calling for reports into the incidents within weeks. Reportedly, the workers were not provided with safety gear in both incidents.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports indicate negligence of the concerned authorities resulting in the violation of the victims' right to life. Just because the incident has occurred on private property, this cannot allow the authorities concerned to get rid of their responsibility of supervising such hazardous activities being conducted under their jurisdiction.

"State governments' reports must inform the action taken against the erring public servants and the status of relief and rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved families," NHRC said.

"These must also contain steps taken or proposed to be taken to spread awareness and to sensitize the public at large towards zero tolerance of death of stary workers, be it in public or private work, by displaying or portraying the penal consequences of such employment in hazardous cleng without following the due procedure mentioned in The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers & Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 as well as in the NHRC Advisory on Protection of Human Rights of the person engaged in Manual Scavenging or Hazardous Cleng on September 24, 2021," it added.

The Commission has further observed that such tragic incidents are being reported from several parts of the Country in spite of specific judgments given by the Supreme Court and guidelines issued from time to time by different government agencies as well as the NHRC Advisory to all the concerned authorities in the State, Union Territories and the Union Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The sewage workers are still being exposed to extreme danger and being subjected to indignity by the public authorities.

According to media reports, carried out on April 5, 2023, 4 persons died in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar, Haryana while fitting pipes inside a septic tank of private property. In the other incident, 3 persons died while cleng a drainage line in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

