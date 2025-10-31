NIA-ATS operation in Rajasthan: 3 detained on suspicion of links to international terror network

Jaipur, Oct 31 In a major counter-terror operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan detained three suspects from Jodhpur and Jalore districts early Friday morning. Initial investigations suggest that two of them are clerics associated with religious educational institutions and are suspected to have connections with an international terrorist organisation.

According to sources, the operation was launched on the basis of credible intelligence inputs received from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Around 5 a.m., joint teams of the NIA, ATS, and Intelligence Bureau (IB) conducted simultaneous raids in Jodhpur’s Chaukha and Pipar areas and Sanchore in Jalore district.

Two suspects were detained, one from Chaukha and Pipar, while another was held in Sanchore.

Among those detained, Ayub, a resident of Chaukha village, and the suspect picked up from Sanchore are reportedly linked to a religious organisation. During the raids, the agencies seized several mobile phones, laptops, and suspicious documents, which are now being examined.

All three suspects have been brought to Jodhpur for interrogation, where multiple security and intelligence agencies are jointly questioning them to determine the extent of their activities and connections.

Preliminary inputs suggest the suspects may have been in contact with members of an Islamic organisation operating outside India. Acting on these leads, the Central government directed the agencies to conduct the coordinated crackdown.

Following the operation, local police have tightened security in the suspected areas and issued instructions to prevent the spread of rumours or communal tension.

The NIA and ATS have not yet released official statements regarding the detainees or the names of the organisations involved, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation. However, sources indicate that the arrests could lead to significant revelations about cross-border terror links and radicalisation networks operating through religious and educational fronts in western Rajasthan.

More details are awaited.

