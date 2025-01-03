NIA attaches property of terrorist associate, presents chargesheet against another accused

Srinagar, Jan 3 The national investigation agency (NIA) on Friday attached a land belonging to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associate in Anantnag district and presented charge sheet in the designate court against one more accused in the J&K narco terror case.

The NIA in a statement said: "On 3rd January 2025, NIA attached the property of a key accused in a J&K case related to an encounter involving LeT terrorist. The chargesheeted accused, Mohammad Akbar Dar, was an associate of LeT terrorist Uzair Khan and had provided logistical support, shelter, food and intelligence to Khan.

"As part of its action against terror networks in Kashmir, NIA has attached Dar’s immovable property, measuring 19 marlas in Halpora village of Kokernag tehsil of Anantnag in J&K."

The NIA said that the attachment was carried out under Sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Uzair Khan was killed in the encounter, which had taken place in Guri Nad forest area of Kokernag area in 2023.

"Four security personnel were martyred in the encounter. Mohammad Akbar Dar was arrested on 20th September 2023, after 40 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from his residence. He was chargesheeted in March 2024 before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under section 120-B of the IPC, section 25 of the Arms Act 1959, and sections 18, 19, 38, and 39 of the UA(P)A, 1967, in the case (RC-04/2023/NIA/JMU)," the NIA statement read.

In another development, the NIA on Friday chargesheeted one more accused in a 2020 narco-terrorism case relating to seizure of 17 kg of heroin along with cash in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi @ Saleem Andrabi has been charged under relevant sections of NDPS Act, IPC and UA(P) Act in the third supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA before the agency’s Special Court in Jammu.

"The accused, a resident of district Kupwara, was arrested in July 2024 after evading arrest for the last four years in the case RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU. With this, a total of 16 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the case, in which investigation is continuing. Handwara police had registered the case originally in June 2020 when, during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted while coming from Baramulla in his Hyundai CRETA vehicle," the statement read.

The search of the vehicle had led to the seizure of around Rs. 2 crore in cash and 2 kgs of heroin. Peer's questioning had led to further recovery of 15 kg of heroin and Rs 1.15 crore in cash.

"NIA, which had taken over the case in June 2020, found during investigation that accused Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi alias Saleem Andrabi was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India . He was working in close association with operatives of Pak-based banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). The funds so generated were used for furtherance of terrorist activity in the UT of J&K through a network of over ground workers (OGWs), as per the NIA investigations," another statement by the NIA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor