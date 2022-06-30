NIA changes plan fearing attack, Udaipur accused to be grilled in Raj

New Delhi, June 30 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to question Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the two prime accused in the gruesome broad daylight beheading of a man named Kanhaiya Lal inside his tailoring shop in Udaipur, in Rajasthan only.

Sources in the agency said that it received crucial inputs that the accused duo could be attacked by different organisations and hence it has decided to grill them in Rajasthan to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier it was reported that the two prime accused will be brought to Delhi by the NIA for questioning.

"There are many more involved in the incident. It was a larger conspiracy which was executed in a well-planned manner. Not all those involved in hatching the conspiracy to execute the killing have been arrested yet. And we don't want any untoward incident, as we have inputs that the accused might be attacked. Hence, we have postponed the plan to take them to Delhi," said a source.

NIA sources claimed that accused could be part of a larger conspiracy.

In 2014, Ghouse had gone to Karachi where he came in contact with the Dawat-e-Islami, a radical organisation. Since then he was in touch with them.

Both the accused recorded a video after beheading Kanhaiya Lal, stating that they took revenge for insult to Islam.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God."

