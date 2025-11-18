NIA chargesheets 10 accused for trafficking minor Bangladeshi girl into Odisha 

New Delhi, Nov 18 The NIA filed a chargesheet against 10 accused in a Bhubaneswar court in connection with the trafficking of a minor Bangladeshi girl from across the eastern border into Odisha, an official said on Tuesday.

The set of charges filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA), before a Special Court, charged the accused for luring the girl with the promise of employment and then pushing her into immoral trafficking to make money.

The accused had taken advantage of her family’s poor financial condition to execute the trafficking operation, the NIA found during investigation, which exposed a major human trafficking network.

Initially, the Odisha Police had filed two chargesheets in the POCSO court against six accused in the case.

The NIA, after taking over the probe, conducted searches in multiple locations in West Bengal and arrested two more accused.

Examination of their social media accounts, and their financial transactions, led the NIA to arrest another two of their associates, said the NIA in a statement.

The agency accordingly has filed a chargesheet against all the 10 accused under various Sections of BNS 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

In another case earlier, the NIA filed a chargesheet against the mastermind in an interstate arms and narcotics trafficking case linked with Pakistan-based operators.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, last week the investigative agency named Vishal Pachar, charging him under various Sections of the UA(P) Act, Arms Act, NDPS Act and BNS.

The accused was allegedly involved in procuring, transporting and distributing prohibited arms, ammunition and narcotics as part of the arms and drugs trafficking network spanning the northern states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

As per NIA investigations in the case RC-01/2025/NIA/JPR, Pakistan-based associates supported the key accused by facilitating the supply of arms, ammunition and heroin.

The consignments were dropped near the border areas using high-powered drones, and were subsequently retrieved by members of the gang on the Indian side for further distribution. The gang members would also procure illegal foreign weapons to arm themselves against the police and other government agencies.

