NIA conducts searches at two locations in narco-terrorism case

New Delhi, Oct 20 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the residence and office premises of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab and the main suspect in a case of 102 kg heroin smuggling via the Attari border in April.

"During the searches conducted on Thursday, unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1,27,91,900 and incriminating digital devices and documents have been seized," an NIA official said.

The heroin had been concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi) by suppliers based in Afghanistan.

The case was initially registered by the Customs department in Amritsar. It was re-registered by the NIA to investigate the role of multiple companies and individuals, who are suspected to be involved in laundering the proceeds of narco-terrorism.

During investigation, three accused persons identified as Vipin Mittal, Razi Haider Zaidi and Asif Abdulla were arrested.

