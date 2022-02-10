NIA court sentences Bangladeshi ABT terrorist to seven yrs jail

Kolkata, Feb 10 A special NIA court in Kolkata on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to commit terrorist activities in India.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 16,000 on Samad Mia alias Tanvir, who was convicted under various sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Foreigners Act.

The case was initially registered by Kolkata Police's STF on November 21, 2017. following the arrest of five ABT members - four of them Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian.

An NIA official said that the ABT is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.

On March 1, 2018, the NIA took over the investigation of the case and established that Bangladeshi members of the ABT had entered India in 2016 in pursuance of the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.

The accused persons had travelled and stayed at Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai in the guise of labourers and tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna.

They had also tried to procure arms and ammunition in Kolkata and establish hideouts in Ranchi.

After completion of investigation all the five arrested terrorists were charge sheeted by the NIA. Three were earlier convicted by the NIA court.

Further trial against the remaining one terrorist is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor