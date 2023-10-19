NIA files charge sheet against Lawrence Bishnoi in Gujarat drug case

New Delhi, Oct 19 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Special Court, Ahmedabad against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a case involving the seizure of around 39 kg heroin by the Gujarat Police.

According to the statement issued by the NIA, the charge sheet has been filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“Additionally, relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, have been invoked in the charge sheet,” it said.

This case initially began with the Ahmedabad Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) when it was registered on September 15, 2022.

“Subsequently, the NIA took charge of the case, re-registering it on August 20 this year. The investigation in this case remains open,” it added.

