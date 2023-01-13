NIA files charge sheet against six in J&K drone case

New Delhi, Jan 13 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against six accused in the Special NIA court in Jammu in a case pertaining to the interception and recovery of drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near Dhalli area in J&K's Kathua.

The case was initially registered on May 29, 2022 at police station Rajbagh, Kathua and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA on July 30, 2022.

"Investigations revealed that on directions of accused, Sajjad Gul, the Pakistani handler, the accused used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the militants active in Kashmir valley for commission of terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy of wage war against the Government of India," the NIA has alleged.

The accused, Faisal Muneer, Habib, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd (deceased), Rashid, Sajjad Gul alias Sheikh Sajjad were charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 121A & 122 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967, sections 25(1)(a) & 25(1AA) of the Arms Act and sections 4 & 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor